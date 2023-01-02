Two arrested after car stolen from Nottingham showroom
Two people have been arrested after a car was stolen from a showroom by people posing as potential customers.
Police said it happened at CarStore on Nottingham Road, Attenborough, Nottingham, at about 15:45 GMT on Thursday.
They said a man and woman asked to sit in the Audi and when the salesman was distracted, they drove off at speed.
A police helicopter tracked the car heading into Leicestershire where the pair were eventually arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police said the stolen car crashed into a force vehicle before being abandoned near Leicester.
Officers from Leicestershire Police were then able to detain the 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman.
They were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
