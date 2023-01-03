Nottingham hospital stars in A&E documentary series
Bosses at a hospital which features in a Channel 4 documentary have said they were excited to take part.
A new series of 24 Hours in A&E is focussing on the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.
It is the first time in the show's 10-year history it has featured a hospital outside London and the 24 episodes were filmed during 46 consecutive days.
Medical director Dr Keith Girling said the programme was an opportunity to show the teams' dedication and skill.
'Huge pride'
The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the QMC, said its emergency department treats over 600 patients a day.
Dr Girling, said: "We are incredibly excited that Channel 4 chose the QMC as the new home of... 24 Hours in A&E.
"We have one of the biggest major trauma centres in the country and our emergency department treats over 600 patients every day.
"This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care and kindness shown to our emergency patients."
The first episode follows Lou - a sister in the department - who has more than 30 years' experience.
Among the patients is Kirsty, 45, who is rushed into the QMC after an accident at a fun run.
The programme was first broadcast in 2011 from King's College Hospital in south London before moving to St George's Hospital - also in south London - in 2014.
The first episode is at 21:00 GMT on 3 January.
