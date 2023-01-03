Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident.
The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions.
The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals - announced the same move earlier in December.
Within one trust, almost 200 patients are fit to leave but need onward care.
A critical incident is declared when front-line services are facing intense demand and means non-emergency hospital treatment is halted.
On Tuesday, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS trust said 118 people had been treated in the accident and emergency (A&E) department, with 60 waiting for a bed.
Another 196 are medically fit to leave but cannot be discharged due to a lack of suitable accommodation or care.
Meanwhile, NHS England data shows a rise in flu and Covid patients occupying hospital beds across the eight acute hospital trusts in the East Midlands.
Last week Sherwood Forest Hospitals (SFH) NHS trust - which oversees King's Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community Hospitals - said it was caring for 76 patients with flu and a further 68 patients with Covid.
It said 87 patients had been medically fit to leave hospital but were still waiting to be discharged.
