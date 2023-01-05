Contractors appointed to complete Nottinghamshire A52 works
Contractors have been appointed to deliver the final part of a major project on the A52 in Nottinghamshire.
National Highways said Griffiths Farrans Joint Venture (GFJV) had been chosen for the final part of the work.
It will be designing and constructing the remaining two junctions at Nottingham Knight and Wheatcroft.
Work is expected to start in September 2024 and finish in 2026-27. National Highways said it would aim to hold a public consultation later this year.
'Positive impact'
The A52 is an important east-west link across the East Midlands.
National Highways said it had identified several junctions for improvement to reduce congestion, improve pedestrian and cycle routes and make the road safer for all users.
It also hopes the work will support growth in the area and provide capacity for more traffic from local developments.
The scheme, announced in 2014 as part of the government's Road Investment Strategy, consists of a package of measures to improve several junctions along the length of the road in Nottingham.
Senior project manager for National Highways in the Midlands, Nick Medlicott, said: "Today's announcement... marks an exciting milestone in a transition which we know will make journeys smoother for motorists and support economic growth.
"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and engagement during our work so far."
He added communities, businesses and road users would be able to find out more about the plans at the public information events.
National Highways has previously carried out work at the Nottingham Road and Cropwell Road junctions, which opened to traffic in 2017.
In 2021, work began on four smaller junctions.
Bingham, Stragglethorpe, Silverdale are all now complete and work at Gamston started in January 2022 and is set to finish in spring 2023.
Steve Haviland, partnership leader at Griffiths Farrans Joint Venture, added: "We are looking forward to delivering the final element in an integral series of works that will have a positive impact for travel in this region."
