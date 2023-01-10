24 Hours in A&E: Nottingham nurse reflects on show
- Published
A nurse who starred in the new series of 24 Hours in A&E said it was interesting but seeing herself on TV was "a bit uncomfortable".
Lou Davis featured in the first episode of the Channel 4 hospital documentary, filmed at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
It was the first time the programme had been recorded outside London.
Ms Davis said seeing an advanced screening was the first time she had ever watched the show.
The first episode of series 30 was broadcast last Tuesday.
Ms Davies said she agreed to take part so that people could see what Nottingham's emergency department was like.
"I think we all just felt that broadcasting generally has been historically a bit London-centric, and I think we felt it was important to get what our place is like out," she said.
Recording of the show was very discreet, she said.
"There were 120 fixed cameras and only a couple of moving cameras, so you didn't ever feel as though you were on camera, you didn't feel as though you were being filmed," she said.
However, Ms Davis said seeing herself on TV was "difficult" and she felt "a bit embarrassed".
"It's interesting to see how others see you. That can make you feel a little bit uncomfortable," she said.
'Always busy'
Ms Davis said a lot had changed at the hospital's emergency department in the 30 years she's worked there.
"Nottingham hasn't always been the way it is portrayed on the programme," she said.
"Back in 1990 we used to be busy, but by midnight we were empty every night.
"We'd spend most of the night just cleaning and tidying," she said.
Ms Davis said 24-hour demand for emergency treatment had increased in the last 10 years.
"Now the middle of the night is just as busy as the middle of the day," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.