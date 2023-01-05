Nottingham City Council wrongful spend total passes £50m mark
The wrongful spending of money meant for Nottingham City Council's housing and its tenants now totals up to £51m.
In 2021 the Labour-run authority issued a legal notice after nearly £16m of Housing Revenue Account (HRA) funds was unlawfully spent.
Ringfenced funds had been transferred to the council's general fund, which finances other services, over a series of years.
The new estimate of the amount wrongly spent is an increase of about £11m.
The figure had previously estimated to be about £40m.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new figures were highlighted during a scrutiny committee meeting at Loxley House on Wednesday, where the budget and medium-term financial plan was discussed.
The council faces a £32m black hole in the 2023/24 financial year, with proposed savings of £29m including a council tax rise of 5%, cutting 110 jobs and changing adult social care.
Clive Heaphy, the outgoing director of finance, said £38m has already been set aside to deal with the failure of Robin Hood Energy, with about £27m of council reserves paid back into the HRA and "another £4m to go".
"The total cost of the HRA repayments is going to be in the order of £50m, £49 to £51m, that kind of order," he said.
