Brain tumour survivor, 23, to run marathon for charity
A young woman who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a teenager is to run a marathon to support research into the illness.
Flora Bouchier underwent major surgery at 16 to remove a tumour and though the operation succeeded she suffered from depression for years.
The 23-year-old hopes the money she raises for the Brain Tumour Research charity will help spare others the ordeal she went through.
She is now training for the April run.
Ms Bouchier, a University of Nottingham graduate, said: "I was one of the lucky ones because my tumour was successfully removed and it was low-grade, but I hadn't realised the long-term impact it would have on me.
"It really affected my latter school years and my first couple of years at university.
"I couldn't stop crying and was distraught all the time.
"Luckily I managed to get over that and got a first in my degree, but for a few years I struggled with tiredness and my emotions in the aftermath of dealing with everything."
Ms Bouchier, from Thornborough in Buckinghamshire, now lives in Manchester where she works as a chemical engineer, and will run the city's marathon on 16 April with her friend Beth Moore.
She added: "I'm lucky to be living a completely normal life now, not held back by my previous health issues, but I know I'm one of just a small number of people for whom that's the case.
"If by raising awareness and funds I can avoid someone going through a similar situation to me or the many other brain tumour patients I read about, then that's the goal."
Charlie Allsebrook, from Brain Tumour Research, said: "We wish her the best of luck with her training and look forward to cheering her across the finish line on race day."
Ms Bouchier hopes to raise at least £500 for the charity but has already had more than £300 in sponsorship pledges to her online fundraising page.
