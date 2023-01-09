Eastwood: 'Dangerous paedophile' David Evans jailed for child sex assault
- Published
A man who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been jailed for nine years.
Nottinghamshire Police said David Evans sexually abused the victim on several occasions when she was under 13.
The abuse was uncovered in May 2020 when the victim contacted police, and images of children were found on his phone.
Evans, 66, of Nottingham Road, in Eastwood, initially pleaded not guilty but admitted two counts of sexual assault of a child.
'Dangerous paedophile'
He was already on the sex offenders register at the time of the assaults and also admitted possessing indecent images of children and failing to comply with notification requirements.
Evans must serve four years on extended licence when he is released and has been given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
At sentencing, the judge labelled him "a serious risk to young girls".
Det Con Ashleigh Simpson said: "Evans is a dangerous paedophile, who knew exactly what he was doing when he chose to abuse a young vulnerable girl.
"His actions were completely reprehensible and caused the girl unimaginable emotional damage that is still being felt today."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.