Nottinghamshire County Council to create five new nature reserves
- Published
A council has unveiled plans to create a number of new nature reserves in green spaces it manages.
Nottinghamshire County Council already runs six of the existing 67 nature reserves in the county and wants to add five more.
It has started plans to get the new reserves designated, including preparing site management plans.
Proposals for reserves - in Cotgrave, Hucknall, Kimberley and Newstead - will be submitted to Natural England.
'Accessible'
The sites being looked at are Cotgrave Country Park and Cotgrave Greenway, Dob Park, Hucknall, Kimberley Green and the Great North Railway Path and Newstead Old Coal Stocking Yard, Freckland Wood and the Linby Trail.
John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities said: "The creation of new local nature reserves is a commitment we promised to deliver in [our] environment strategy - it's all part of our drive to make the most of Nottinghamshire's green spaces for the benefit of our residents and wildlife.
"The sites put forward are at the heart of local communities, and provide accessible natural spaces to explore, play, learn and enjoy - which are important for wellbeing and quality of life."
The sites are all managed by the council.
Biodiversity
Mr Cottee added: "As we already own or manage these green spaces, there'll be no extra cost to the taxpayer to manage them as local nature reserves.
"The designations will, however, ensure our focus is firmly on the opportunities that they can provide for people to connect with nature, as well as their importance for biodiversity."
Mike Adams, environment ambassador for the council said: "Creating local nature reserves across Nottinghamshire is an important part of the council's natural green space provision and an essential contribution to the country's green infrastructure."
The authority said residents will be consulted on the proposed reserves.
