Arrest as armed officers seize air gun in Nottingham
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman reported being hit with an object and threatened with a pistol.
Police were called to a house on Melrose Street, Nottingham, at about 21:15 GMT on Friday.
Armed officers searched the property and discovered an air gun.
The 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in police custody.
Police said the victim suffered bruising to her legs.
Insp Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our officers will always respond robustly to any reports we receive about a suspected firearm.
"There is simply no excuse for anyone to threaten someone with a firearm, real or otherwise.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing - we'd ask anyone with information that could assist us to get in touch immediately."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.