Mansfield: Arrest after man suffers serious head injury
A man is in a potentially life-threatening condition after being attacked outside a pub in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Sutton Road at around 23:00 GMT on Friday.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after suffering a serious head injury and losing consciousness.
Police said a 39-year-old man was in custody having been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Nottinghamshire Police said the "nasty assault" happened in the smoking area outside the Sir John Cockle pub.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously.
