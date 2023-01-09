Motorists face delays as Nottingham gas pipe work begins
Motorists are being advised to plan ahead as more than 2,000m of gas pipes are being replaced in Nottingham.
Gas distributor Cadent said it would be changing pipes put in before World War Two near the Priory roundabout in Derby Road.
Gas supply to properties will be affected for potentially two days, it said, with any homes to be notified in advance.
Work began on Monday and is expected to last for 12 weeks.
While repairs are being carried out along one lane of the carriageway, traffic will only be able to travel towards Nottingham city centre, with diversions in place for motorists using other routes.
The work is due to finish before a road resurfacing project begins.
