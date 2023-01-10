Nottingham signal failure leaves rail passengers stranded
- Published
Passengers were left stranded at Nottingham railway station after a signal failure led to services being cancelled.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) suspended all services in and out of the station from 18.00 GMT on Tuesday.
Lines were later reopened after the problem was fixed.
However EMR said some routes would remain suspended for the rest of the day as crews and trains were out of place.
It added tickets dated for Tuesday would now be accepted on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.