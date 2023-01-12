Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life.
MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime.
The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal representation and convicted of "corruption on Earth".
The case was highlighted by Lilian Greenwood, Labour MP for Nottingham South, who represents a family member.
She said she wanted to discuss the matter with the UK government to see what help could be offered.
Protests erupted in Iran in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.
Hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested during demonstrations over the circumstances of her death. At least four people are known to have been executed since the demonstrations began.
Ms Greenwood told the Commons: "The cousin of one of my constituents is amongst those facing the death penalty in Iran, and I'd like to use this opportunity to say a little about him and to ask the minister to do all he can to support my constituent and her family.
"Mehdi Mohammadi Fard is just 19 years old. It was his birthday last Thursday.
"He normally works in a salon as a hairstylist and a tattoo artist, his passion since he was a young teenager.
"Mehdi has suffered poor mental health in recent months for which he's been receiving treatment prior to what's happened, but three months ago Mehdi was amongst a group of young people involved in the protests.
"Ten days later he was arrested and imprisoned.
"Mehdi has been tortured, beaten, kept in solitary confinement in a rat-infested cell with nothing to lie on and nothing to eat for several days."
'Terrified for Mehdi'
Ms Greenwood said the teenager had required hospital treatment for his injuries, which include a broken nose.
She added: "Three weeks ago Mehdi was tried in court without legal representation.
"I've been told notes from his psychiatrist regarding his mental state were completely disregarded and he's been sentenced to death for 'corruption on Earth and war against God'.
"Whilst he does now have a lawyer and an appeal has been lodged, his family - both in Iran and here in the UK - are of course terrified for Mehdi and need our help.
"I ask the minister to do everything he can to support my constituent and to try to save the life of this young man, and I hope he will agree to meet with me and my constituent to discuss the case further and what the government can and will do to help him."
Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty, who was in the chamber, thanked Ms Greenwood for "movingly" raising the case.
He said he expected his ministerial colleague Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon would meet her and her constituent to "see what action can be made".
