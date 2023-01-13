Inadequate Kingsthorpe View care home placed in special measures
A care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures.
Kingsthorpe View Care Home in Nottingham was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November but inspectors published their report on Friday.
The home provides personal and nursing care for up to 50 people and there were 30 residents at the time of the inspection.
The care home's owners have been contacted for a response.
'Choking risk'
Inspectors found people living at the home were not safe and were placed at risk of harm due to poor infection control processes, medication management and lack of fire safety measures.
The CQC said the leadership and governance arrangements did not provide assurance the service was well-led, that people were safe, and their care and support needs could be met.
The report said risk management was not in place for some people who were at a high risk of falls and people who may present a risk to others from their behaviour.
It said medicines were not managed and administered safely nor was people's risk of choking effectively managed.
Finally, it added the driveway up to the care home was dark and overgrown which made it unsafe for staff and visitors.
The report said inspectors had observed positive interactions between staff and residents during the inspection.
Under review
Inspectors said the care home's current owners had taken over the service in February 2022.
The home's overall rating while under the previous provider was rated requires improvement.
Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of the Midlands network, said: "When we inspected Kingsthorpe View Care Home, we found people weren't always safeguarded from the risk of abuse.
"Also, the manager hadn't investigated incidents to make sure abuse had been identified or taken measures to reduce the risk of people being exposed to avoidable harm.
"Some people had modified diets recommended by a speech and language therapist.
"However care plans, risk assessments and dietary notifications hadn't been updated to include this information.
"This increased the risk of people being given the incorrect diet which could put them at risk of choking."
The home is now in special measures which means it will be kept under review by the CQC.
