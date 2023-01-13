Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn.
The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016.
Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but the authority withdrew it from an upcoming meeting.
Conservationists had criticised the plans.
The former Nottingham City Central Police and Fire Station was designed by R M Finch, and is described by Historic England as being "skilfully composed with subtle detailing and occasional flourishes, including striking Art Deco corner entrance bays with ornamented doorways and emblematic carved figures".
On Thursday the building was given grade II listed status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with regulations protecting its historical and architectural significance.
It means alterations and building work cannot be carried out without written consent from the relevant authorities.
Historic England, which advised the government on the listing, celebrated the move.
"Listing marks and celebrates this site's special architectural and historic interest, and also brings it under the consideration of the planning system so it can be protected for the future," they said.
Developers Miller Birch have been contacted following the decision to list the building, while Nottingham City Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it would "take stock" before commenting.
