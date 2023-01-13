Appeal after man found collapsed in Mansfield street dies
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man who was found collapsed in a street in Nottinghamshire died.
Officers were called to Church Street in Mansfield where they found the man, in his 30s, at about 03:30 GMT.
He was taken to hospital but later died. Nottinghamshire Police said his death was not believed to be suspicious but they want to speak to witnesses.
The force urged two taxi drivers who are thought to have interacted with him to come forward.
The man was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket, officers added.
