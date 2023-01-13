Carlton: Arrest after man seriously injured in assault
A man has been charged over a serious assault which left a man critically ill in hospital.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Valley Road, Carlton, at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.
A man in his 20s was found seriously hurt at the scene and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A 24-year-old man, from Sneinton, was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
A woman, 24, who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm remains in police custody.
