Robbery charge for man after woman, 83, has thousands stolen
A man has been charged after thousands of pounds were stolen from a vulnerable elderly woman.
The 83-year-old victim was targeted by two men who said they had to carry out work on her home in Beechdale, Nottingham.
Police said she was forced to sign cheques for thousands of pounds on two occasions.
A 38-year-old man was charged with robbery and fraud by false representation.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 9 February.
