Sneinton: Assault charge after man seriously injured in fight
A man has been charged with assault over a fight which left another man seriously injured, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 27-year-old was in a stable condition in hospital after a fight on Sneinton Boulevard in Sneinton, Nottingham, at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday.
A 35-year-old has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
