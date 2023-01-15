Nottingham: Appeal after man kidnapped from home and assaulted
- Published
Police have issued pictures of two men they want to speak to after a man was kidnapped from his home and violently assaulted by a number of people.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was kidnapped in Hyson Green, Nottingham, and later assaulted by several people on 29 October 2022.
The force said he was told his family would be harmed if money was not handed over, but he managed to escape.
It said three men were "quickly arrested" and remain in custody.
A police representative said the men were being held on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm.
They said officers also wanted to speak to two other men who were pictured on CCTV images the force had released.
Det Con Rebecca Brosgarth said it was "a very serious and violent incident and we are determined to get justice for the victim".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.