Former drugs boss back in prison after attack on couple in pub
- Published
A former drug boss has been sent back to prison after attacking a couple in a pub.
Jonathan Quinn had been released on licence in 2017 after serving about half of a 21-year prison sentence.
The 62-year-old broke a man's leg and punched a woman in the face in the pub in High Street, East Markham, Nottinghamshire, on 26 September.
He admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and common assault and had his sentence extended by 18 months.
Nottinghamshire Police said in 2005, Quinn was jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was later released.
Quinn's licence has now been revoked following the attack.
It means his sentence now runs to December 2027 and he will have to apply to the Parole Board to be released.
'Brutal and prolonged'
Police said the attack began after the woman became uncomfortable when Quinn "repeatedly looked at her from the next table".
When her husband confronted him, an argument broke out and Quinn launched a "brutal and sustained attack" that left the man unconscious.
The victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital and treated for a broken leg, as well as cuts and bruising.
Police added the victim's wife was also injured after being punched by Quinn as she tried to pull him off her husband.
Det Con Lauren Carter said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on a husband and wife, who were out enjoying an evening with friends.
"Quinn subjected the husband to a brutal and prolonged assault and it was sheer luck he was not more seriously injured.
"The nature of the offence left them both in a distressed and highly fearful state and I am pleased Quinn is now back in prison."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.