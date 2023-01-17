Mansfield restaurant sold alcohol to underage customers
- Published
An Italian restaurant and bar could have its licence suspended for selling alcohol to teenagers.
Ciao Bella, on Nottingham Road in Mansfield, faces a licensing hearing on Monday following police test visits.
Officers said no "Challenge 25" ID checks were made by staff during the two visits in 2022.
Nottinghamshire Police said it had no confidence in the management of the venue and recommended its alcohol licence be suspended.
The force said the test purchases, which took place in October and November of last year, "highlighted poor control measures".
Written warnings were given to the licence holder and restaurant manager with fines issued on both occasions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Police concerns
The restaurant and neighbouring bar Ciao Bella Lounge are covered by the same alcohol licence.
Police will recommend the licence be suspended for up to three months.
In documents, the force said: "The police have concerns that the management of the premise is undermining the licensing objectives.
"This closure will allow sufficient time for [the venue] to train all staff members adequately and put into place stronger policies and procedures to prevent such events from happening again."
Mansfield District Council's licensing panel will hear evidence from both the police and Ciao Bella before voting on the proposals on Monday.
Ciao Bella has been contacted for comment.
