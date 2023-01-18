Old Basford: Man tackled by dog after fleeing drug den jailed
- Published
A man fleeing a drug den was tracked by a drone before being tackled to the ground by a police dog.
Leon Smart climbed through a bathroom window after realising a former pub he was living in was being raided by police.
He fled the Old Pear Tree Inn, Bulwell Lane, Old Basford, but was caught by officers a short while later.
The 36-year-old was jailed for nine years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Officers raided the former pub on 21 September 2021 after receiving reports of drug activity.
Smart's escape was caught by a drone flying above which tipped off officers who managed to trace him.
He was found hiding behind a neighbouring house and tried to run, but was chased down by a police canine unit.
A search of the building led to substantial amounts of cocaine and cannabis being seized.
Officers also found a bag of cannabis product Black Mamba, a Taser and a large quantity of cash during the raid.
Smart, of Reginald Road, Deptford, London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and possessing a prohibited weapon.
