East Midlands Railway: Penalty to increase for fare dodgers
Customers who travel on East Midlands Railway (EMR) services without a valid ticket will now be issued with a £100 penalty.
They will also be charged the price of a single ticket.
The rise from the current level of £20 is being brought in by the Department for Transport (DfT).
It is the first increase in the penalty fare in England since 2005 and EMR said it was moving in line with other train operators.
EMR said if the penalty was paid before 21 days, it would be reduced to £50.
It says the penalty fare may be charged if the customer travels without a valid ticket, is unable to produce the appropriate Railcard, or travels in first-class accommodation with a standard ticket.
It could also be issued for people aged over 16 travelling on a child rate ticket or for somebody who travels beyond their ticket destination.
'Proper deterrent'
Neil Grabham, customer services director at EMR, said: "The vast majority of our customers always buy a ticket and they understand that for the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for.
"Sadly though, there are a minority of determined people who always look to evade paying or look for ways to work the system.
"Following direction from the DfT and in line with other train operators, EMR will be increasing penalty fares.
"By doing so, we hope to provide a proper deterrent to those intent on travelling without a ticket."
