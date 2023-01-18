Eight arrests after group armed with baseball bats attack car
Eight people have been arrested after a large group armed with baseball bats attacked a car in Nottingham.
Police were called to Burford Road, in Hyson Green, shortly after 20:30 GMT on Tuesday after the Audi A3 was attacked.
The vehicle owner, who was inside at the time, said he had got into an argument with a man on Snapchat beforehand.
Nottinghamshire Police said the eight people were held on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
The suspects - who are all male - left in two cars after attacking the vehicle, with no reports of any injuries.
Minutes later, officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra in Lenton Boulevard and arrested five occupants - aged 18, 19, 19, 20 and 21 - on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
Shortly after midnight, a Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Forest Fields and a further three people - aged 17, 18 and 18 - were arrested on suspicion of the same offences.
Officers are now appealing for people to come forward with dashcam footage or any other information to help their inquiries.
