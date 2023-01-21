Bella, nine, wins competition to design animal home
A nine-year-old girl has won a competition to design a home for wildlife.
Bella, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, designed a wooden home that featured a hedgehog house, a bug hotel, a birdhouse and a pond.
She was supported by pupils from her school's eco team.
Nottinghamshire County Council, which ran the competition, said it hoped the design would encourage more wildlife to visit the school.
'Encouraging'
The A Home for Wildlife competition, run by the council and Notts Outdoors, was launched among primary schools across the county.
Bella, who is a pupil at West Bridgford Junior School, created the winning design with support from the school's eco team - 13 classmates who meet regularly to work on environmentally-friendly projects.
Her animal house design is made mainly of wood.
Students from West Nottinghamshire College constructed the design.
The animal house now takes pride of place in the school garden.
Bella said: "It's so good to see the design in real life. I really love the hedgehog house and hope lots of bugs come and enjoy it."
The council's environment ambassador, Mike Adams, said: "Bella's brilliant design and the school's motivated eco team, guided by their teacher Alex Nelson, shows what engaging young people in the challenges of our time can yield.
"This competition highlighted the importance of encouraging wildlife into our gardens and open spaces.
"Hopefully this new animal house encourages more wildlife into the garden at West Bridgford Junior School."
