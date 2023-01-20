Couple marry at Nottingham hospital after leukaemia diagnosis
A couple have tied the knot in an "emotional ceremony" at a hospital in Nottingham.
Mick and Nicola Cutforth - who have been together for 20 years - exchanged vows at City Hospital in front of family and close friends.
Mr Cutforth was told he had terminal leukaemia after being admitted with breathlessness last month.
A hall at Hayward House - the hospital's palliative care unit - was decorated by staff for the occasion.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) said the couple, from Arnold in Nottinghamshire, chose Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You as their wedding song.
Their wedding cake was made by one of Mr Cutforth's children.
Nurse Megan Kearney said: "It was better than any of us could have imagined. There were lots of happy tears and grateful hearts.
"It was a privilege to be able to make Mick's wish come true and a real honour to be able to be part of such a special occasion."
Ms Cutforth thanked the "amazing" hospital staff for organising the wedding ceremony.
She said: "It wouldn't have been such a special day without them - I can't thank them enough."
