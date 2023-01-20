Sneinton couple died in house fire caused by tealight
A couple died in a house fire after a tealight set a sofa alight in their front room, an inquest has heard.
Fire crews were alerted to the blaze, in Whittier Road, Sneinton, Nottingham, in the early hours of 26 March.
Paul Cox, 51, and Jennifer Batterbee, 40, were discovered inside having died from smoke inhalation.
An inquest, which concluded on Thursday, found the most probable cause of the fire was "accidental ignition to the arm of the sofa".
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called by a neighbour, who had heard noises and seen "an amber glow from the property".
An inquest into the deaths heard there were no suspicious circumstances.
Station manager Tom Clark said: "On arrival this fire was incredibly intense, and my thanks go out to the crews and control room staff involved.
"We know candles are used in most homes, but I would urge everyone to remember the dangers they present. Take care to ensure that they are in correct holders, on a stable base, and kept away from anything that could catch fire. Never leave a naked flame unattended.
"Everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Cox and Ms Batterbee's families for their sad loss."
