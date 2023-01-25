Wynter Andrews: Trust faces fine in baby death prosecution
A hospital trust is facing a fine in a criminal prosecution over the death of a baby, after admitting two charges.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is prosecuting Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews.
Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at the Queen's Medical Centre.
The prosecution is one of only two the CQC has brought against an NHS maternity unit.
The trust is due to face sentencing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later after pleading guilty to two charges.
The regulator said it had brought the prosecution after the trust's mistakes meant Wynter and her mother Sarah Andrews did not receive safe care and treatment in its maternity services.
An inquest in 2020 found she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a loss of oxygen flow to the brain - which could have been prevented had staff delivered her earlier.
The CQC's prosecution consists of two charges to which the trust has pleaded guilty. The first is for its failures in Sarah's care, the other is for its failures in Wynter's care.
The CQC said the trust's failure to ensure the family received safe care and treatment and the subsequent avoidable harm they suffered constituted a breach of regulations 12 and 22 of the Health and Social Care Act.
The CQC said this had exposed the mother and baby to a significant risk of avoidable harm.
Analysis
By Rob Sissons, BBC East Midlands Today health correspondent
The CQC has the power to prosecute health and social care providers across England.
Since it was formed in 2009, it has mounted 85 criminal prosecutions, but only six of those have previously involved NHS trusts.
In 2021, East Kent NHS Trust was fined £733,000 for failures in the case of Harry Richford, a baby boy who died seven days after an emergency hospital delivery.
Prosecutions draw the public's attention to serious failings but they don't bring individual accountability.
The fines involve public money and they are set at a level with this in mind.
The CQC said it had monitored NUH closely following Wynter's death to ensure mothers and babies were safe in its care and that the trust was working to address these failings.
The trust's maternity units have been rated inadequate since an inspection in 2020.
It is also the subject of a wider review by midwife Donna Ockenden, which started in September.
The trust said in June it did not intend to contest the prosecution.
It said there had been a lack of adequate processes and systems to ensure staff managed all risks to patients' health and wellbeing.
Medical director Keith Girling said at the time: "We accept the findings of the CQC in relation to Wynter Andrews.
"It's an awful case for which we are very sorry.
"We let the Andrews family down and we didn't give the care that we should've done. We recognise that the things the CQC found were right and we accept."
