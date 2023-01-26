Flu warning from woman who spent Christmas in coma
- Published
A teaching assistant who almost died from flu is urging others to get vaccinated.
Vicky Allen, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, spent Christmas in isolation under critical care at the town's King's Mill Hospital.
The 53-year-old, who was later diagnosed with pneumonia and strep A, spent six days in a coma in December.
She said she could have died had she not been vaccinated - and has urged others to get jabbed.
'Turned grey'
Ms Allen said she had been feeling under the weather for a few days with what she thought was a cold, but was well enough to go to work and attend a hairdresser's appointment.
Almost a week later, she said her condition suddenly deteriorated, leading to her partner Wayne Key, 53, opting to call an ambulance on 23 December.
"Vicky was turning grey and was a right mess," said Mr Key. "Within hours she had been placed into a coma, because being on 100% oxygen wasn't enough and she needed more support with her breathing.
"I was told if I'd been an hour later calling for an ambulance then it could have been a different story. When I asked the doctor for a prognosis, they could only say that age was on her side."
After 12 days in hospital under critical care, Ms Allen was allowed to return home on 3 January.
She said: "I'm getting better and stronger every day. My mind is still cloudy and I'm using a stick to walk.
"The stairs are still a bit of a struggle, but I realise it will take time to recover.
"What's behind us isn't very nice so the best thing to do is to look forward and advise people to be cautious and get vaccinated."
The trust that runs King's Mill Hospital declared a critical incident on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.