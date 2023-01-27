Nottingham: Guns discovery lands County Lines dealer in prison
- Published
A man has been jailed after officers discovered a number of guns, ammunition and drugs in separate garages across Nottingham.
JJ Logan Cross, of Camrose Close, Bilborough, was part of a County Lines drug-dealing operation, police said.
Officers began investigating Cross in 2021 and later carried out raids on a number of premises.
The 23-year-old was jailed for nine years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation into Cross in September 2021 after intelligence revealed he may be part of a County Lines gang - using a dedicated mobile phone line to sell Class A drugs within Nottinghamshire and across county borders.
Two months later, a box containing a sawn-off shotgun, three other firearms and ammunition was found in a garage in Beeston, the force said.
Cross's fingerprint was found on the box and components of his DNA were discovered on two of the weapons.
A further lock-up garage in Wollaton had already been linked to him by the County Lines team and when it was searched in February 2022 further ammunition, a large amount of Class A drugs, cash and a stolen motorbike were found.
Cross was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of firearms, three counts of possession of ammunition, one count of possession of heroin with intent to supply, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and one count of possession of criminal property.
He pleaded guilty in December last year.
Det Insp Nikki Smith from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a great piece of investigative work by two police teams working closely together.
"The fact that Cross also possessed lethal firearms shows his complete disregard for public safety."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.