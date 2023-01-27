Wynter Andrews: NHS trust fined £800k over baby's neglect death
- Published
An NHS trust has been fined £800,000 after admitting failings in the care of a baby who died after 23 minutes.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) pleaded guilty over the care of Wynter Andrews, who died after being born in 2019 at the Queen's Medical Centre.
The fine is the largest handed out to an NHS trust over maternity care.
Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard the trust's failures were "more than sufficient" to cause harm to Wynter and her mother Sarah.
However, District Judge Grace Leong said she was "acutely aware" the fine would be paid for by funding that would usually be used for patient care.
Wynter died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a loss of oxygen flow to the brain - which could have been prevented had staff delivered her earlier.
An inquest into her death, held in 2020, heard Sarah Andrews had been admitted to hospital on 14 September, six days after initially suffering contractions.
Wynter was delivered "in poor condition" at 14:05, with the umbilical cord "wrapped tightly around her leg and neck", and efforts to resuscitate her were abandoned 23 minutes later.
Calling it a "clear and obvious case of neglect", the coroner said: "If [Wynter] had been delivered earlier, it is likely that her death would have been avoided."
Passing sentence on Friday, the district judge said: "The catalogue of failings and errors exposed Mrs Andrews and her baby to a significant risk of harm which was avoidable, and such errors ultimately resulted in the death of Wynter and post-traumatic stress for Mrs Andrews and Mr Andrews."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.