Green light for major school expansion

A multimillion-pound expansion of a Nottinghamshire secondary school - and the demolition of a leisure centre - has been given the go-ahead.The county council said the plans for Rushcliffe Spencer Academy, in West Bridgford, would see an additional 560 secondary school places created.It said it would provide the local community with a new and improved sports facility.The work will also see the demolition of the existing Rushcliffe Leisure Centre.