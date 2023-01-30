Robber jailed for assaulting 81-year-old victim in his bedroom
- Published
A robber who crept through the bedroom window of an elderly man and assaulted him has been jailed.
Jamie Wightman pulled his 81-year-old victim out of bed and attacked him while demanding cash and valuables.
The pensioner suffered a fractured eye socket and spine and was also stabbed in the leg during the attack in Mansfield.
Wightman was jailed for 10 years and six months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
The 25-year-old, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to robbery.
'Shocked and appalled'
Police said the attack happened at the victim's home in the Bellamy Road area of the town on Saturday 21 May 2022.
They identified Wightman using CCTV and his fingerprints after he fled with the man's wallet and mobile phone.
Det Con Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an incident that shocked and appalled the local community.
"I have worked on a lot of cases as a police officer but this one was undoubtedly one of the worst.
"Wightman chose not only to burgle an elderly man but also to subject him to a sustained and wholly unnecessary attack.
"Unsurprisingly, what happened that day has had a significant emotional impact on the victim."
