Science and curiosity festival returns to Nottingham
- Published
A science festival is returning to the city, offering a number of free family events.
The Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity is due to take place in the city next month, between 6 and 17 February.
The festival will include events at more than 35 venues across Nottinghamshire during half term.
The organisers said the cost-of-living crisis meant it was important to keep the majority of events free.
The festival will be the eighth to have taken place in the city.
Families will be able to get involved in events celebrating science, technology, engineering and maths, through interactive workshops, activities and talks.
'Brilliant line-up'
During half-term, there will be science fun days, live shows and hands-on activities delivered by researchers in libraries, museums and community spaces.
These will include events at Newark Palace Theatre, Green's Windmill and Science Centre, Wollaton Hall and Bennerley Viaduct.
Megan Shore, the festival producer, said: "We're delighted to bring the festival back for its eighth year and this year's programme is going to be bigger than ever.
"We've put together a brilliant line-up of events and hands-on activities from live shows to robot building, the science behind chocolate to an inflatable planetarium and much more.
"With the increased cost of living putting pressure on many families, it has been really important for us to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality, fun educational events at little or no cost to families during the half-term break.
"The majority of our events are free for families to enjoy and we hope they will be inspired by our exciting programme this year."
