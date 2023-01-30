Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story.
Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries.
His stepmother Leila wept in the dock as she said Harvey fell off the sofa, on to a toy lorry and hit his head, sustaining fatal injuries.
The 23-year-old denies murder.
Ms Borrington has also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, wounding and four counts of assault.
A trial at Nottingham Crown Court has heard Harvey had been dropped off by his birth mother to the house his father Jonathan shared with Ms Borrington, in Main Road, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, on 6 August.
The court has been told Mr Borrington's working hours meant Ms Borrington provided most of his care on weekends.
On the afternoon of 7 August, the defendant rang emergency services, saying Harvey was unresponsive and being sick. He died two days later.
The court was told Harvey had sustained a fractured skull, deep scalp bruises and a bleed on the brain.
He was also found to have sustained bruises around the cheeks, a fractured arm and other injuries in the weeks before his death.
On Monday, Jonas Hankin KC, prosecuting, told Ms Borrington she had "introduced elements" to her story that she "knew had not happened" after she claimed she did "not directly" see the fall.
Asked why she told paramedics Harvey had fallen when she accepted she did not see it, Ms Borrington said: "It was clear that that was what had happened.
"It was clear that he had fallen backwards and hit his head on the floor. It is the only thing that could have happened."
'Harvey, Harv'
Giving evidence, Ms Borrington told the court Harvey, who was non-verbal autistic and communicated through a handful of words, gestures and screams, did not cry or react to pain as other children would.
Ms Borrington said this meant injuries went unnoticed if they were not directly witnessed, as Harvey did not always indicate when he was in pain.
Questioned about previous injuries by her barrister, Sally Howes KC, Ms Borrington claimed they were accidental, and was recorded telling a friend on 10 August "there is an explanation for everything".
Jurors have been shown footage, filmed by Ms Borrington moments after Harvey's collapse.
Ms Borrington can be heard saying "Harvey, Harv" while he continues to moan.
When asked by her lawyer why she did not show ambulance crews the video, Ms Borrington said: "I did not need to - when they arrived he was still in the same way that he was in the video so I just let them get on with dealing with him."
Under cross-examination, Mr Hankin said Ms Borrington assaulted Harvey because she knew he would be unable to tell anyone, which she denied.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.