Splendour: Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline Nottingham festival

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher and his band will perform on the Sunday

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Madness have been announced as headline acts for this year's Splendour festival in Nottingham.

The annual summer event is due to take place in the grounds of Wollaton Hall from 22 to 23 July.

The line-up also includes Sam Ryder, The Kooks, Sugababes, Rudimental, Altered Images and Confidence Man.

The festival, which was first held in 2008, was expanded to a two-day event last year.

It was unable to take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Organisers said Madness were among the most requested acts by festival regulars

