Water sports hub and restaurant at King's Mill Reservoir approved
Plans for a water sports centre and restaurant on the site of a former sailing club have been approved.
Ashfield District Council gave the redevelopment at King's Mill Reservoir, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, the go-ahead at a meeting on Wednesday.
Councillors say the hub, which will allow a range of outdoor activities, will be a "must-go-to" tourism site.
The site was previously used by the Sutton-in-Ashfield Sailing Club, which shut last September after 63 years.
The club closed after it could not come to an agreement with the council over its fees, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The planning committee for the Independent-led authority voted in favour of a new modern two-storey building, featuring the 80-seat restaurant upstairs overlooking the reservoir.
'A site to visit'
On the ground floor, changing rooms, a meeting space and commercial kitchen will be built.
Two secure yards to park 55 small boats and 12 large boats will be installed for activities like sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking.
The new hub will also offer open water swimming.
During the meeting, councillor Arnie Hankin, who represents Selston, said: "This will be a site to visit, a must-go-to and will draw such a wide area to Ashfield."
Rachel Madden, the council's cabinet member for leisure, added: "This is going to be a great enhancement, not just to Ashfield but the benefits will be felt in Mansfield and even into Derbyshire."
