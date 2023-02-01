Dean Beeching: Man jailed after cocaine found in underwear
A drug dealer caught hiding cocaine in his underwear has been jailed for two years and two months.
Nottinghamshire Police said Dean Beeching was driving through Hucknall on 3 October 2020 when he saw a police car behind him and pulled over, arousing officers' suspicion.
A search led to the seizure of wraps of cocaine and £900 in cash.
The 32-year-old, of HMP Ranby, pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
PC Shemane Marsh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thanks to the intuition of our officers, Beeching was caught red-handed."
