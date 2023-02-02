Bulwell: Man in critical condition after attack at house
An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after being attacked at a house in Nottingham.
Police said the assault took place in Keys Close, Bulwell, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man suffered a life-threatening injury but is currently in a stable but critical condition at the city's Queen's Medical Centre.
A 30-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries in the same incident, the force said.
Patrols have been stepped up in the area and witnesses are being sought.
Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow, said: "We have a large team working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident."
