Widow thanks fans who tried to help husband who died after cup game
- Published
The wife of a man who died after watching a football match has thanked people who tried to save his life.
Paul Jenner was found unresponsive in his car near Nottingham Forest's City Ground following the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on 25 January.
Alison Jenner said she missed her "amazing" partner, who was 61.
She said it was a comfort to know "every possible thing had been done" to try and keep the father-of-five alive.
Ms Jenner, 54, from Stamford, Lincolnshire, said a resident had seen her husband in his vehicle and tried to rouse him, before a woman tried to take his pulse.
A prison officer also helped and began CPR, while they waited for the emergency services who arrived shortly afterwards.
Ms Jenner said: "Everybody tried to do everything that they possibly could.
"It's the one thing that has kept everybody going, knowing that not only had he done what he absolutely loved to do, but to come out knowing that somebody walking past had tried their utmost, [and] everybody walking past had tried."
Ms Jenner said her husband "lived for football" and had been going to Forest games since 1976.
She said the last year had been a particular highlight, with the Reds securing promotion to the Premier League on the birthday of one of their two sets of twins.
"When I met Paul over 32 years ago, that [Forest] was the main thing in his life," Ms Jenner said.
"[He] had been there when the times weren't great, but at the moment he was on such a high because they were doing so well.
"He was just beaming, he was so happy and so excited and just couldn't wait to get to the match - I've never seen him so excited about a match."
'Widely known'
Ms Jenner said a friend who also went to the match described her husband as "like schoolchildren" after the game, despite Forest losing 3-0.
She said she was expecting him to return home but was called by a police officer in the early hours of the morning.
She said: "Initially I just thought 'oh my goodness, there's been fighting' - it was a massive match.
"The [the officer] said a gentleman had been found in his vehicle unresponsive, at which point we all just thought 'that's a little bit brutal', but [we were] still in denial.
"We waited two hours for these police officers to arrive, and the minute they walked through the door we knew instantly, and everybody's world just shattered."
Ms Jenner said she was hoping for the club to help pay tribute to her husband, who was widely known among Forest fans.
"He'd just chat to everybody wherever you went - he just loved people, he loved life, and he loved his family," she said.
"He was just an all-round amazing person."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.