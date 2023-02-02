Retford: Arrest after man in 60s struck by car
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian in his 60s was hit by a car in Nottinghamshire.
The pedestrian remains in hospital in a critical condition after being struck in Spital Hill, Retford.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened shortly after 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving whilst unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force added.
Police have launched an investigation and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to call 101.
