Cost of living: Park home resident still waiting for £400 rebate
- Published
A man who lives in a park home has said he is still waiting for his £400 rebate via the government's support scheme.
John Halfpenny has lived in his park home, near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, for 10 years.
Mr Halfpenny said because he pays his bills via the park owner, he does not have a direct relationship with the supplier.
The government said it was due to announce help for people in his position shortly.
'Really frustrating'
Mr Halfpenny said: "Everyone else with a direct relationship with an energy supplier started getting their [support] from October.
"They knew when they announced the bill back in the summer there were going to be problems with people in park homes, because it was raised immediately with them.
"We're not going to get it until it's too late. We'll have had all our winter bills and paid for them and it's really frustrating. We seem to be ignored."
He said after initially being told he could apply for the rebate by the end of January, this had now been pushed back to the end of February.
In the meantime, he said he was worried about his bills and trying not to turn the heating on.
"At night time, rather than put the central heating on, my wife will put a blanket around her," he said.
"I work part-time but there are people living around here who are relying purely on [their] pension, so they're really having to cut back".
The government said it was working to finalise the details of the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Funding for people without a direct relationship with their electricity supplier.
This includes people who live in park homes, houseboats, off-grid and care homes, or pay their energy bills as part of all-inclusive rent directly to their landlord.
It said it would be opening an online portal, offering a "short online application process" for eligible households to apply for the £400 payment.
A helpline will be available for those unable to apply online.
Climate minister Graham Stuart said: "Eligibility, timescales and method of delivery will be announced shortly."
