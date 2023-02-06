Worksop man charged after woman reports attempted kidnap
- Published
A man is due in court after a woman said she was dragged into a car and throttled.
Police said the woman, in her 40s, flagged down a car in Carlton Road, Worksop, at about 04:40 GMT on Friday and said a man had tried to kidnap her.
She suffered cuts and bruises but was not seriously injured, Nottinghamshire Police added.
The 45-year-old man has been charged with threats to kill, kidnap, actual bodily harm, and strangulation.
The man, from Lancaster Gardens, Worksop, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
