Bilborough: Family escapes after fire breaks out in house
- Published
A family escaped uninjured after a fire broke out at a house in Nottinghamshire.
Six fire engines from Stockhill, Stapleford, Highfields, Ilkeston and West Bridgford were called to the blaze in Earls Close, Bilborough, at about 06:30 GMT on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the family exited the property after being alerted by smoke alarms.
An investigation into the blaze is now under way.
