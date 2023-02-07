Victim needed brain surgery as pair jailed over Mansfield attack
- Published
Two men have been jailed after a man was attacked with a metal gas canister, leaving him with brain injuries.
Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was repeatedly punched and hit with the canister as he was chased through Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
He was taken to hospital and underwent life-saving brain surgery.
Macs Watson, 23, was jailed for seven years at Nottingham Crown Court and Thomas Payne, 26, received a sentence of 16 months.
Watson, of Mellish Road, Langold, had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent while Payne, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, admitted affray.
A third man, Kyle Gregg, 34, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, also admitted affray and was handed a two-year community order.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault happened in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield on 18 July.
Det Con Adam Penn said: "This was a vicious, sustained and wholly unnecessary attack that left the victim with very significant injuries."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.