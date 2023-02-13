Street near Nottingham railway station set for £250,000 revamp
A busy street near a city's railway station is lined up to get a £250,000 revamp.
Transport bosses plan to make improvements to Trent Street in Nottingham city centre.
The city council wants to make the route, between Station Street and Canal Street, better for pedestrians and cyclists and repair the road surface which has deteriorated over time.
It plans to carry out the work between May and July 2023.
The council said the scheme, funded with cash from a bid to the government's Transforming Cities fund, will see the path along the western side of the road near the railway arches widened to create a shared route for people on foot or cycling.
It will connect to the bicycle lane that has been installed as part of the continuing work on Canal Street.
A city council spokesperson said Station Street will also be resurfaced and has said the taxi rank in Trent Street will be maintained during the construction.
The council has also removed the Trent Street electric taxi charging point it installed as a £930,000 trial in October.
It said the experiment had been successful, with 20 drivers using it to recharge their vehicles wirelessly 1,000 times.
Officials said they were now examining data collected during the trial, the first in the UK, to see whether such charging points could be installed permanently in the city.
Council portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks Audra Wynter, said: "Our transport teams have now completed this pioneering project.
"Now we're working to get lots of useful insights and data fed back to the government to help make plans for how convenient and accessible charging infrastructure can be rolled out to support electric vehicles use in the future."
