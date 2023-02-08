Boy, 15, stabbed by man wearing balaclava
- Published
A 15-year-old needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the street in Nottingham.
Police said the teenager was attacked by an unknown man wearing a balaclava near the junction of Brewsters Road and Ransom Road in St Ann's, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.
He was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.
Officers are checking CCTV footage and have appealed for information.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.