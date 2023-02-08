Sneinton: Man suffers life-threatening head injury at work
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening head injuries while at work.
Police were called to Thurgarton Street in Sneinton, Nottingham, shortly before 12.00 GMT on Wednesday.
They received reports that a man needed medical attention after an industrial incident.
The Health and Safety Executive has since taken over the investigation and will look into the cause of the injuries.
